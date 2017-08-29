× First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds to cause tidal flooding

Meteorologist April Loveland’s First Warning Forecast

***Tropical Storm Warning for Dare County***

***Flash Flood Watch for most of Hampton Roads and NE NC through this evening***

***High Wind Warning for Currituck, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Hampton, Poquoson, Accomack, and Northampton***

***Coastal Flood Watch for most of coastal Hampton Roads from this afternoon through this evening***

We are in for a messy commute. The rain is moving out, but the wind is cranking up again. The strong NE winds will trigger minor to moderate tidal flooding this afternoon, which could be an issue for folks heading home. It will also kick up rough surf and a high risk for rip currents. A few lingering showers overnight. It will still be windy with winds out of the north 20-30 mph.

The winds will start to ease on Wednesday. We’ll start the day with clouds with a slight chance for a lingering shower. Skies will begin to clear a bit heading into the afternoon. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. A chance of showers on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Looks like it’ll be mostly dry to end the work week with low rain chances. Shower and storm chances increase for the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: N 20-30 mph.

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Calming Winds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

The system is moving toward the northeast near 20 mph and it is expected to accelerate further toward the northeast and east-northeast during the next couple of days. The disturbance is forecast to move off the coast of North Carolina later today and then move away from the coast over the western Atlantic Ocean tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. The disturbance is not expected to change much in strength until it begins to move away from the coast of North Carolina tonight, and it is not likely to become a tropical cyclone.

2:00 PM EDT Tue Aug 29

Location: 35.3°N 75.8°W

Moving: NE at 20 mph

Min pressure: 1006 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

