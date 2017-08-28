Virginia Beach families prepare for flooding months after Hurricane Matthew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Wasserberg and her family suffered more than $95,000 in damages to their home and floor insurance only paid $40,000 when Hurricane Matthew hit the area back in October.

Although her family has managed to fix their home she says many people in the Windsor Woods neighborhood are still recovering.

Neighbors are watching a creek off South Plaza road closely that could cause complications if the area is hit with expected storms and high winds.

Dominion Power is also on high alert.

"We are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst," Bonita Billingsley Harris said.

She recommends keeping your phone charged all today and signing up for weather alerts if you are not already signed up.

Below is a link for power outage FAQ:

https://www.dominionenergy.com/outage-center/outage-faqs