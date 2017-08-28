Thieves break into Norfolk auto dealership, steal four cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - An auto dealership was broken into over the weekend and now four cars are missing. Auto Outlet Sales and Rentals has been operating off Virginia Beach Boulevard for two years without any major hiccups. Then, Saturday night surveillance video showed a group of teens breaking in and stealing four cars.

"It turned my stomach to see children taking our vehicles that we worked very hard for to take care of our families. That we're going to have to fight to recover this money and support our family again. This will be very hard to shake back from, but we will somehow," said Angelo Carmacho, who is a salesperson.

The owner Jason Campbell said Saturday night, he got a call from Norfolk Police his business was broken into.

Surveillance video shows a group of teens breaking in through the window of the office. They turn on the lights and make their way over to where the keys were temporarily kept.

"We had a detailer coming the next day so the keys were out ready for him to come detail the cars and they just happened to hit us at the perfect time," said Carmacho.

Surveillance video showed the teens headed toward the lot and stole a total of four cars, including an Audi, BMW, Chrysler and Volvo according to the owner.

Two cars were found Monday morning, but two more were stolen overnight Sunday. Campbell said this could put his business in jeopardy.

"I can't believe they would have the audacity to come back on a second night," said Carmacho.

Campbell said unless they get the vehicles back in decent condition, this is a giant setback.

But they are still open for business and refusing to let this stop them from helping their customers.