Senators Kaine, Warner announce $6.7 million for Chesapeake Bay research

VIRGINIA – Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner have announced Monday a $6.7 million package from the Environmental Protection Agency to support Virginia’s work on protecting and revitalizing its portions of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, according to their press secretary.

The package includes $20,000 to Virginia Tech for their research work to assist the Chesapeake Bay Program in developing pollutant reduction and prevention treatments and technologies in the Chesapeake Bay region.

According to the press release, President Donald Trump’s fiscal year budget for 2018 proposed to eliminate the entire $73 million EPA Chesapeake Bay Program, but Senators Kaine and Warner will continue to fight for the investment.