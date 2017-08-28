Search underway for missing Williamsburg man

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Williamsburg Fire and Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Damien Pierre Jones, Sr., 36, was last seen between 9:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday night at the Bluegreen Timeshares at Patrick Henry Square Plaza on York Street.

Jones was reported missing by his girlfriend at 6:15 p.m. Monday. She told police that he went outside to take out the trash and take a walk when he never returned. Jones is originally from Philadelphia.

Anyone who has information on Jones’ whereabouts is encouraged to call (757) 220-2331.