Outer Banks preparing for high winds, heavy rain following tropical storm warning

DARE COUNTY, NC: The Dare County Department of Emergency Management wants residents and visitors to the Outer Banks to be ready after a Tropical

Storm Warning was issued Monday.

Tropical Cyclone 10 is expected to approach the area as a tropical storm on Tuesday bringing heavy rain, high winds and dangerous surf conditions.

The Department of Emergency Management warns now is the time to prepare by securing outdoor furniture and keeping an eye on the forecast. Residents should also secure garbage cans immediately following Tuesday garbage collection.

Dominion Energy says it has crews ready to respond to power outages in the area.

The utility urges customers to stock emergency kits that include flashlights, bottled water, medicine, portable radios, extra batteries and non-perishables.

