One injured in Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A person has been injured after a shooting in the 1700 block of Parrish Street in Chesapeake Monday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:49 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation. There is no further information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

