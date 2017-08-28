× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Developing tropical system will bring rain, wind, and flooding

***Tropical Storm Watch for Dare County***

Widespread rain, strong winds, and flooding… A developing tropical system will move up the Carolina coast tomorrow. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with a little sunshine mixing in this morning. Rain chances will be low through midday but will increase this evening. Expect scattered showers building in from south to north this evening and tonight. Highs today will only reach the upper 70s. Winds will ramp up today with gusts to near 35 mph this afternoon.

Rain will become more widespread overnight and for most of Tuesday. Most of Hampton Roads will see about 2” of rainfall, with 4”+ possible in NC NE. Rain will taper off Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Winds will continue to ramp up tomorrow with gusts to 55 mph possible. The strong NE winds will trigger minor to moderate tidal flooding on Tuesday. It will also kick up rough surf and a high risk for rip currents.

Rain will move out, skies will clear, and winds will relax on Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered PM Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 15-25G35

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (50%), Windy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 15-25G35

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Widespread Rain (80%), Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE/N 25-35G55

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A developing tropical system is lingering off of the Georgia coast. On the forecast track, the system will move near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts today and move along the North Carolina coast tonight and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the system is expected to become a tropical storm by Tuesday morning. The cyclone is forecast to become post-tropical by Tuesday night.

5:00 AM EDT Mon Aug 28

Location: 30.3°N 81.0°W

Moving: Stationary

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 28th

1992 F0 Tornado: Dorchester Co

