MASTERS OF ILLUSION, Friday 9/1 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 10:15 am, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 03:42PM, August 24, 2017

Masters of Illusion — “From The Exotic To Defying The Law Of Physics” — Image MOI408_0006 — Pictured: Jonathan Pendragon — Photo: Kari Hendler/Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

From the Exotic to Defying the Law of Physics” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

TRUST — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Barry and Stuart, Joshua Jay, Jeff McBride, Murray SawChuck, Chris Randall and Jonathan Pendragon (#408).  Original airdate 8/4/2017.

Masters of Illusion — “Turbo Tech Magic And Card Connection” — Image MOI402_0006 — Pictured: Jason Bishop — Photo: Kari Hendler/Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

 “Turbo Tech Magic and Card Connection” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

JUST AN ILLUSION? — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Jason Bird, Sos Petrosyan, Leon Etienne, Chipper Lowell, Jason Bishop and Tony Chapek (#402).  Original airdate 6/30/2017.