MASTERS OF ILLUSION, Friday 9/1 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

“From the Exotic to Defying the Law of Physics” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

TRUST — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Barry and Stuart, Joshua Jay, Jeff McBride, Murray SawChuck, Chris Randall and Jonathan Pendragon (#408). Original airdate 8/4/2017.

“Turbo Tech Magic and Card Connection” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

JUST AN ILLUSION? — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Jason Bird, Sos Petrosyan, Leon Etienne, Chipper Lowell, Jason Bishop and Tony Chapek (#402). Original airdate 6/30/2017.