HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Because it would be fun to know what the kids are talking about when they come home from school, we get our science on with Jupiter Jen from Mad Science Hampton Roads (hamptonroads.madscience.org).
Getting experimental with dry ice and our own mad scientist on Coast Live
-
Fun with science to see how kids are learning about hurricane season on Coast Live
-
Summer Explosion: Get the kids to camp!
-
People Taking Action: volunteer surprised on last day of school!
-
Back to school medical advice on Coast Live
-
Some expert advice to help get you into your dream home on Coast Live
-
-
Water talk for National Hydration Day on Coast Live
-
Protecting your Kids from Food Allergies on Coast Live
-
Surviving the summer flea and tick season on Coast Live
-
Hampton hosts gridiron icons for ESPN panel discussion
-
Chicago’s new requirement for high school students: No plan, no diploma
-
-
Be kind to animals week on Coast Live
-
Virginia Aquarium staff say dead whale washed up along Hampton shore had tail cut off
-
Lunch hacks for back to school on Coast Live