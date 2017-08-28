× First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind and flooding on the way

***Tropical Storm Warning for Dare County***

***Flash Flood Watch for Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, and Bertie through Tuesday evening***

***High Wind Watch for Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, and Perquimans from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon***

Widespread rain, strong winds, and flooding… A developing tropical system will move up the Carolina coast tomorrow.

We continue to keep a close eye on Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten. The Hurricane Hunters plane find the disturbance poorly organized and the chances to become a tropical storm are diminishing.

A few scattered showers this evening, with rain becoming more widespread overnight. Expect gusty winds and heavy rain for your morning commute on Tuesday. You will want to plan ahead and leave early. We could see 2-5+ inches from this system. The strong, persistent northeast winds will continue to ramp up tomorrow. Winds will be out of the northeast 20-40, gusts 50+ especially near the coast. We will see some minor to moderate tidal flooding on Tuesday. This could be an issue for folks driving home. Rough surf and the high risk of rip currents will also be an issue.

This system will move pretty quickly. Rain will move out late Tuesday, with clearing skies on Wednesday. The winds will also ease. Dry conditions look to remain for Thursday and Friday, with rain returning for the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (50%), Windy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 15-25G35

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Widespread Rain (80%), Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE/N 25-35G55

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

The system is moving toward the northeast near 12 mph, and this general motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the system will move over or near the coast of South Carolina tonight and move along the North Carolina Outer Banks on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. These winds are over water well to the east of the area of minimum pressure. Although the disturbance has not become any better organized today, there is still potential for the system to become a tropical storm during the next 24 hours. After that

time, the low should begin to intensify as an extratropical cyclone.

5:00 PM EDT Mon Aug 28

Location: 32.2°N 79.9°W

Moving: NE at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1006 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Meteorologist April Loveland

