× First Warning Forecast: Heavy rain and gusty winds for your morning commute

***Tropical Storm Warning for Dare County***

***Flash Flood Watch for Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, and Bertie through Tuesday evening***

***High Wind Watch for Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, and Perquimans from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon***

Heavy rain, strong winds, and flooding for Tuesday.

We continue to keep a close eye on Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten. The chance for it to become Tropical Storm Irma is decreasing.

Rain will become more widespread overnight. Expect gusty winds and heavy rain for your morning commute on Tuesday. You will want to plan ahead and leave early. We could see 2-5+ inches from this system. The strong, persistent northeast winds will continue to ramp up tomorrow. Winds will be out of the northeast 20-40, gusts 50+ especially near the coast. We will see some minor to moderate tidal flooding on Tuesday. This could be an issue for folks driving home. Rough surf and the high risk of rip currents will also be an issue.

This system will move pretty quickly. Rain will move out late Tuesday, with clearing skies on Wednesday. The winds will also ease. Dry conditions look to remain for Thursday and Friday, with rain returning for the weekend.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain (100%). Windy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with widespread rain. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 35-45 mph, with higher gusts.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Windy. Winds: NE 15-20 mph, with higher gusts.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten

The system is moving toward the north-northeast near 7 mph. A faster northeast motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the system will move near or over the coast of South Carolina tonight and across the North Carolina Outer Banks on Tuesday. The disturbance is not expected to change much in strength tonight or early Tuesday and the chances for the system to become a tropical cyclone is decreasing.

11:00 PM EDT Mon Aug 28

Location: 32.5°N 80.0°W

Moving: NNE at 7 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.