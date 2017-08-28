× Celebrate the end of summer with an adventure!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s time to take advantage of the last few days of summer!

The Adventure Park at the Virginia Aquarium could be the perfect last-minute summer activity for the family.

The park hosts 15 trails, 21 zip lines, 6 difficulty levels and almost 200 challenge bridges and is the largest forest climbing park in the country.

Summer hours and pricing end September 3rd – so get in while you can!

The park is open daily from 9am to 11pm with both two and three hour climbing passes available.

Ages 7-11 are $47, ages 12 and older are $55.

For more specific pricing and park hours, check here.