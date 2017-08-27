No Overtime: Redskins use late stop to top Bengals 23-17, earn first preseason win

LANDOVER, Md. – Jay Gruden has been vocal throughout the preseason about the desire to rev up his team’s running game. The first two preseason games did not leave a positive impression on Gruden, as the team mustered 103 yards combined in the first two games.

On Sunday, the ‘Skins racked up 96 yards with Robert Kelley leading the way. “Fat Rob” had 57 yards on 10 carries, with a touchdown in the first half.

Kirk Cousins struggled again, as did the first-team offense for the first few possessions. The offense started the game out with three straight three-and-outs. Cousins finished the day with a 10-of-19 outing for 109 yards, throwing an interception returned for a 62-yard touchdown.

Jordan Reed made his preseason debut after being sidelined for all of training camp with a toe injury. The Pro Bowl tight end snagged two catches for 12 yards. Second year receiver Josh Doctson was held out of today’s game due to soreness in his leg and hamstring.

Washington moves to 1-2 in the preseason. The team has a short week, heading down to Tampa for a Thursday tilt with the Buccaneers.