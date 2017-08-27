New tour gives guests a behind the scenes look at Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum’s Walk with the Keeper tour will give guests a unique, behind the scenes look at what happens before the museum opens up for the day.

Participants will follow an animal keeper through the exhibits to wake up the animals and watch morning feedings.

The tour takes participants places where guests are usually not allowed, including animal holding areas and the food prep facility.

Walk with the Keeper begins at 8:15 a.m. on August 29.

Participants are asked to arrive by 8 a.m. and wait at the front glass doors for the keeper to arrive. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and dress for current weather conditions.

In addition to museum admission, the cost for these tours is $12 for museum members and $14 for non-members. Tours last 45 minutes and are for those ages four and above. The group is limited to 12 guests. Tickets must be purchased by 4 p.m. the evening before.

The Virginia Living Museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News. For more information, call the Virginia Living Museum at 757-595-1900 or visit the museum’s website.