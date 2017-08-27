Tropical Storm Watch issued for Dare County

MIAMI, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center released its potential tropical cyclone ten advisory Sunday afternoon and included a Tropical Storm Watch for Dare County.

The Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from South Santee River, South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina. The Tropical Storm Watch in this case means tropical storm conditions in this case are possible within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The system is currently moving little in a region of weak steering, but should begin to move slowly northward and then quickly accelerate northeastward ahead of a mid-latitude trough moving into the mid-Atlantic states. Although the potential impacts are within 36 hours, given the uncertainty in whether tropical storm force winds will occur on land in northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina, south, a tropical storm watch has been issued for these areas. Note that north of Duck, North Carolina, hazards from this system will be handled with non-tropical products issued by local National Weather Service offices.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina has issued a tropical storm watch after low pressure off the Georgia Coast may become a tropical storm as it moves northward towards the South Carolina and North Carolina coast Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.