Floyd Mayweather stays undefeated, stops Conor Mcgregor in the 10th round by TKO

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – It was a back and forth fight for the first few rounds, but as it went on, Conor Mcgregor couldn’t keep up with the guy who calls himself “The best ever”.

Floyd Mayweather advanced to 50-0 on Saturday night as he stopped Conor Mcgregor by way of technical knockout in the 10th round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mayweather now ties Rocky Marciano for the most consecutive wins without a loss.

After the fight in the ring, Mayweather officially announced his retirement for the second time in his career.