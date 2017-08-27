× First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and breezy conditions

***Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Dare county***

Scattered showers overnight and into the day on Monday. Winds will pick up out of the northeast throughout the day. We could have gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will increase late Monday. Highs in the upper 70s. More widespread rain will move in overnight Monday and through the day on Tuesday as the Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten moves up the coast. Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten could strengthen to Tropical Storm Irma on Monday and then move quickly to the northeast. The system will turn post-tropical on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a wet and windy day. Watch out for heavy rain at times and gusty winds. We could also see some moderate tidal flooding Tuesday afternoon.

Drier conditions for Wednesday, with temperatures warming to the low 80s.

Tonight: A chance of showers (30%). Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Shower chances will increase throughout the day (40%). Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 15-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow night: Showers and possible storms. Heavy rain possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Windy. Winds: E 15-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Harvey

TS Harvey is moving toward the east-southeast near 3 mph and this slow east-southeastward to southeastward motion is expected to continue through Monday. A slow northeastward motion is expected to begin on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Harvey is forecast to move off the middle Texas coast on Monday and meander just offshore through Tuesday.

10:00 PM CDT Sun Aug 27

Location: 28.8°N 96.6°W

Moving: ESE at 3 mph

Min pressure: 1000 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten

The system is currently stationary. A slow and erratic motion is forecast through early Monday, followed by a faster northeastward motion Monday night and

Tuesday. On the forecast track, the system will move near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts tonight and Monday and move along the North Carolina coast Monday night and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the system is expected to become a tropical storm on Monday. The cyclone is forecast to become post-tropical on Tuesday.

Formation chance through 48 hours: HIGH…90 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH…90 percent.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar