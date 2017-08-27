× First Warning Forecast: Breezy, with a mix of sun and clouds

Today will be another pleasant, but breezy day with highs in the upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance for an afternoon isolated shower. Winds will pick up a bit today out of the northeast. We do have a high risk of rip currents. The red flags are flying at area beaches. We could also see a little bit of tidal flooding tonight and Monday at times of high tide. This is due to our persistent northeast wind.

The mostly dry weather will be put on hold heading into the work week. We are keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure over Florida.

That low will move out into the Atlantic and slowly make its way up the East Coast in our direction. Because we are in the heart of hurricane season and conditions are fairly favorable, we will be on the lookout for the low to develop into a tropical depression or even a tropical storm as it moves our way.

Even if it doesn’t become tropical, we will still get some gusty northeast winds and scattered showers.

Another wet and windy day Tuesday. We could see the wet weather linger into Wednesday, with drier and warmer conditions to end the work week.

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. A slight chance for an afternoon isolated shower. Breezy. Winds: NE 10-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: NE 10-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 15-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Harvey continues to produce life-threatening flooding. Harvey continues to move very slowly toward the SSE near 1 mph. A slow southeastward to east-southeastward motion is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center will remain inland or move very near the coast of southeastern Texas through Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph. Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Harvey is likely to become a tropical depression by tonight.

7:00 AM CDT Sun Aug 27

Location: 29.0°N 97.6°W

Moving: SSE at 1 mph

Min pressure: 998 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

We are keeping our eye on an area of low pressure in Florida. This system is expected to move over the western Atlantic later today, and has a brief opportunity to become a tropical or subtropical depression during the next day or so, before it merges with a cold front. Regardless of development, the low is expected to cause increasing winds and rough surf along the coasts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia through mid-week

Formation chance through 48 hours: MEDIUM…40 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM…50 percent.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Meteorologist April Loveland

