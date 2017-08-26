York-Poquoson Deputies search for overnight attempted armed robbery suspect

DARE, Va. — Deputies are searching for an attempted armed robbery suspect that occurred early Saturday morning int he 1000 block of Picadilly Loop.

York-Poquoson Sheriffs Office says their deputies are in the area of Jacob’s Springs searching for the armed suspect. The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male with short hair and a mustache, goatee and scruff over his face.

Deputies say he was seen wearing a plain dark t-shirt and dark pants. The suspect is to be about 5’8″ tall.

Residents in the Jacob’s Springs area are urged to call the sheriffs department if you saw or heard anything around 4 a.m. If you see anything suspicious, call 911.