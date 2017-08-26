Three injured in Saturday morning crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police responded to a crash early Saturday morning in the 600 block of Turlington Road.

Police received a call at 3:34 a.m. about a crash involving a vehicle that hit a parked vehicle and became engulfed in flames.

According to police, a Chevrolet Impala left the roadway and hit a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked under a detached carport. The Impala then traveled approximately 75 feet and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The driver and two passengers were able to escape from the vehicle before emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters put out the flames and searched the vehicle to confirm there were no other people inside.

All three people received medical treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

A woman was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital suffering from serious injuries and two men were ground transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. One of the men was suffering from serious injuries and the other from non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.