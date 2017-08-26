The Locker Room Show | August 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Adam Winkler sets the scene for Sunday's preseason game between the Redskins and Bengals - why this exhibition will be about as close to the "real thing" as the Redskins will get.

Plus, Hampton University selects its starting quarterback - and he's a familiar name to Hampton Roads football fans.

Also, Mitch Brown takes us to Oscar Smith High School where the Tigers open their football season by bringing an NFL legend home to Chesapeake. We also cover highlights of Cox vs. Bayside in the Beach district opener.