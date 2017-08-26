New Portsmouth ordinance makes it illegal to leave unattended dogs tethered

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth City Council made an amendment to a city code regarding the tethering of dogs.

The amendment states that it will now be unlawful to tether a dog or leave a dog tethered unless the dog is attended to at all times.

The code says a dog is attended only if the owner is “both outdoors with the dog and within 35 feet of the dog.”

The ordinance took effect on August 22, 2017.

Previous city code stated that it was unlawful to tether a dog for more than three consecutive hours during a 24 hour period.