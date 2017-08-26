Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – One man has died after being struck by a vehicle in the 700 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard near Bruton Avenue.

The call came in Saturday at 10:14 a.m.

When officers arrived, the man was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling east on J Clyde Morris Blvd.

The vehicle involved stayed on scene.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted on J Clyde Morris Boulevard at Thimble Shoals. Traffic will be diverted for some time due to the investigation. The Newport News Crash Team Unit is investigating this accident.