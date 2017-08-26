Man accused of assaulting 2 deputies during York County domestic call

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Two York County Deputies were assaulted while responding to a domestic call in the Seaford area on August 17, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies were dispatched to a domestic call in the 100 block of Winsom Haven Drive at approximately 3:09 a.m.

The sheriff office says upon questioning and detaining the offender, a deputy was struck in the chest and punched in the head by the offender. A spokesperson says while still trying to detain the suspect, he kicked the deputy in the head. Another deputy was also kicked in the head while assisting the injured deputy and detaining the suspect.

David E. Rayfield was arrested for assault and battery of police officer and was transported to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and was secured on bond.

Rayfield is expected to be in court on October 30.