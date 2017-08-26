× First Warning Forecast: Comfortable weather for late August

Another nice day for late August. Highs today in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity won’t be unbearable. Winds will pick up today out of the northeast. Gusts up to 20 mph possible. We do have a chance for an afternoon isolated shower. It will be very similar to Friday.

Sunday will be another pleasant, but breezy day with highs in the upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance for an afternoon isolated shower. Better chances for rain Sunday night.

The mostly dry weather will be put on hold heading into the work week. We are keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure over Florida.

That low will move out into the Atlantic and slowly make its way up the East Coast in our direction. Because we are in the heart of hurricane season and conditions are fairly favorable, we will be on the lookout for the low to develop into a tropical depression or even a tropical storm as it moves our way.

Even if it doesn’t become tropical, we will still get some gusty northeast winds and scattered showers.

Another wet and windy day Tuesday. We could see the wet weather linger into Wednesday, with drier and warmer conditions to end the work week.

Today: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible (20%). Highs in the upper 70s, low 80s. Winds: NE 10-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: An isolated shower possible early, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. A slight chance for an afternoon isolated shower. Winds: NE 10-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tropical Update

Harvey becomes a tropical storm inland over Texas. Serious flooding expected. Harvey is moving slowly toward the NNW near 2 mph, and little motion is

anticipated during the next several days. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

1:00 PM CDT Sat Aug 26

Location: 29.1°N 97.6°W

Moving: NNW at 2 mph

Min pressure: 987 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

We are keeping our eye on an area of low pressure in Florida. Some development of this system is expected when it moves northeastward near the southeast United States coast, it is becoming more likely that the low will merge with a front before significant tropical or subtropical development occurs.

Formation chance through 48 hours: MEDIUM…40 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM…50 percent.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Meteorologist April Loveland

