Drug bust at metro-Atlanta home nets $1 million worth of marijuana

McDonough, Georgia (Henry Daily Herald) — An estimated $1 million worth of marijuana was seized at a home off Jodeco Road Wednesday during the execution of search warrant by the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force.

Major Chad Rosborough, the joint task force’s commander, said approximately 1,250 pounds of marijuana were seized from the home in the 100 block of Chestnut Lane. The search warrant was secured in Henry County Magistrate Court and executed with the assistance of agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“We received some information that there was possible drug activity at the house from the Drug Enforcement Administration,” Rosborough said.

The home’s sole resident, a man who has not been identified by authorities, was arrested.

Rosborough said the bust netted more marijuana than the task force has ever seized from a residence. He’s seen that amount seized during an interstate stop, but never before from a home.

“I think it probably will slow down the marijuana in the area for a while,” Rosborough said.

He estimates the street value of the drug to be between $800 and $1,000 per pound, making the estimated worth of 1,250 pounds of marijuana somewhere between $1 million and $1.25 million.

While the tip for Wednesday’s raid came down from the DEA, Rosborough said the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force often receives tips from Henry County residents on its hotline and its Facebook page.