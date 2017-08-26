City of Norfolk officials discuss multi-million dollar project to reduce flooding

NORFOLK, Va. – Flooding remains to be a concern for people in Norfolk, especially for those living in Chesterfield Heights and Grandy Village.

City officials held a public forum on Saturday to get the word out about the Ohio Creek Watershed project.

Norfolk received an $11.6 million grant to help reduce flooding on the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River.

Officials have been hosting several forums to get public input through out the summer.

Plans for the project include creating a living shoreline, raising streets and ground levels up to 11 feet.

The Ohio Creek Watershed project will also stop the overflow of the storm water system by adding more pumps and rain gardens.

Majority of neighbors from previous forums have asked for an improved overpass on Ballentine Boulevard for people to travel through during storms.

Norfolk’s Chief Resilience Officer, Christine Morris said, “The pedestrian way underneath the underpass right now is quite narrow, but we think they’re some opportunities to make it a lot wider, make it a lot brighter, to light it better so it’s an easier and more inviting experience to walk from the neighborhood to the tide.”

City of Norfolk officials said an official plan will be put together by September for engineers to begin designing.

The Ohio Creek Watershed project is expected to break ground in 2019.

The next public meeting is August 28th at the Grandy Village Learning Center from 10a.m to 11:30a.m and from 6:30p.m to 7:30p.m.