Black Hawk helicopter crashes near Yemen, 1 service member missing

A U.S. service member is missing after a U.S. Black Hawk helicopter crashed off Yemen’s coast Friday, according to CBS News.

U.S. forces in the area are searching for the missing service member, who was aboard the aircraft, according to U.S. Central Command. U.S. forces rescued the five other service members who were on board.

Officials say the crash is a training accident and happened around 7 p.m. local time.

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Earlier this month, an Army Black Hawk helicopter crash off the coast of Hawaii, leaving five soldiers missing. The Army suspended its search and presumed the soldiers dead.