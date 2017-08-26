Alcohol believed to be factor in James City County double fatal crash

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Police believe alcohol is a factor in a crash that left two people dead.

On Saturday around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a single vehicle fatal crash in the 10000 block of Old Stage Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis had left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, 30-year-old Amos Phillips, was pronounced dead at the scene. The backseat passenger, 17-year-old Candyce Haden, was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond. She died from her injuries a few hours later.

A 21-year-old man in the front passenger seat was flown to VCU Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Neither Phillips nor Hayden were wearing their seat belts. The front passenger was wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.