WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?, Thursday 8/31 starting at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 1:08 pm, August 25, 2017, by , Updated at 03:37PM, August 24, 2017

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Brad Sherwood 2” — Image WL411_Brad Sherwood 2_0002.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles and Brad Sherwood — Photo: Robert Voets/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“Brad Sherwood 2” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

COMEDY AT ITS BEST Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Brad Sherwood, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#411).  Original airdate 7/24/2017.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Malcolm Goodwin” — Image WL415_Malcolm Goodwin_0001.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ryan Stiles and Colin Mochrie — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“Malcom Goodwin” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

GREAT COMEDY BRAINS AT WORK WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY MALCOLM GOODWIN (“iZOMBIE”) Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#415).  Original airdate 6/19/2017.