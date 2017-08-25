Say goodbye to Chick-fil-A chicken salad

It’s time to say goodbye to a beloved item of the Chick-fil-A menu.

The restaurant announced they will no longer be serving their chicken salad.

The item will be taken off the menu beginning September 30.

People who love the chicken salad do have one thing to be happy about – Chick-fil-A has released the recipe.

Ingredients include:

4 Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts (original or grilled), cooled & cut into 1″ cubes

2.5 oz. celery (approximately 1.5 full stalks, washed, trimmed & cut into 1″ pieces)

1/3 cup of sweet pickle relish 1/2 cup of mayonnaise

2 hard-boiled eggs (cooled & peeled)

Click here for directions on how to make the dish.