Portsmouth Police investigating robbery of pizza delivery driver

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate an armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.

At approximately 8 p.m., dispatchers received a call requesting police to respond to a robbery in the 2200 block of Nashville Avenue. Detectives say a Chanellos Pizza delivery driver was preparing to make a delivery to a home in the area when a male suspect walked up, pointed a handgun at him and took possession of his vehicle.

As the delivery driver attempted to call the police, a second male suspect came from the side of the home and grabbed the pizza from him and jumped into the vehicle with the first suspect and drove away. The delivery driver was not injured.

The first suspect is described as a young black male who was last seen wearing a white tank top. He had a white shirt covering part of his face and carried a black and silver handgun. The second suspect is also described as a young black male.

Detectives are also searching for the 2005 silver Chevrolet Equinox with Virginia tags of VTZ-3425 that the suspects stole from the pizza delivery driver.

If you have any information on the suspects’ whereabouts or have seen the vehicle detectives are searching for, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).