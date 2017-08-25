Navy ID’s second victim in USS John S. McCain collision; 8 Sailors still missing

SINGAPORE – U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers have recovered the remains of a second Navy Sailor reported missing after the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore.

The Navy has identified the remains as those of 26-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon from Connecticut.

Doyon joined in the Navy in April of 2015 and attended training school in Norfolk before heading to Yokosuka to report to the USS John S. McCain in June of 2016.

His family released the following statement:

“On behalf of the entire Doyon family, we want to thank all those who have extended their support and prayers. Dustin was a wonderful son, big brother, and Sailor. He truly loved his family, the Navy, and his shipmates. We are incredibly proud of him and his service to our country. We will miss him immensely and we are so very thankful for the 26 wonderful years we had together. As we mourn the loss of our son and brother, we would like extend our appreciation to so many people, especially to the community of Suffield, Connecticut who has been supporting us since we first learned of the accident. We are also thankful to the United States Navy for their continued support and are thinking of the brave crew of USS John S. McCain who are still hard at work with a difficult task.

We ask everyone to keep the families and friends of those affected by this terrible tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.

As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family and we respectfully request that you continue to respect and honor our privacy.”

Divers previously recovered the remains of 22-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith from New Jersey. Smith had ties to Hampton Roads, having lived there as a teenager before joining the Navy.

Eight Sailors remain missing. They have been identified as:

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Missouri

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from Texas

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Maryland

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Ohio

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Maryland

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from New York

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Texas

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Illinois