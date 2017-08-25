First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings and extended High Rise openings Sunday
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Coleman Bridge 9:00 and 11:00 AM
HIGH RISE BRIDGE: TWO EXTENDED OPENINGS SUNDAY MORNING 20-minute stoppages at 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
CHESAPEAKE – Traffic will be stopped early this Sunday, Aug. 27, at the I-64 High Rise Bridge for two extended openings so workers can perform maintenance work on the span. The first bridge lift will begin at 4 a.m. and last approximately 20 minutes. Workers will then lower the bridge and allow traffic to clear. The bridge will be lifted again at about 5 a.m. for another 20 minutes so crews can finish the work.
ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES Friday, August 18 to Friday, August 25
Railroad Ave to VA164 West: Left lane closure from Railroad Ave. to VA164 West on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT August 20-26
- I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Single-lane closures on I-664 south from 26th Street (Exit 6) to Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) in Newport News:
- August 25 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- August 26 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Northbound from the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel to 25th Street (Exit 6) in Newport News:
- Alternating lane closures August 25 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures August 26 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway and ramps from I-564 east/west will be closed as follows:
- The Reversible Roadway will be closed August 21-25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Single-lane closures westbound August 20-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between the HRBT and I-664 south.
- Alternating lane closures at the ramp in both directions from I-64 to I-664 south:
- August 26 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- August 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures eastbound August 21-26 from noon to 2:30 p.m.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures August 20-26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- A full closure of Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Almeda Avenue will is underway in the month of August. Detours for motorists traveling eastbound and westbound on Robin Hood Road direct traffic to use Military Highway, East Princess Anne Road and Almeda Avenue.
