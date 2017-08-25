× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings and extended High Rise openings Sunday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Coleman Bridge 9:00 and 11:00 AM

–

HIGH RISE BRIDGE: TWO EXTENDED OPENINGS SUNDAY MORNING 20-minute stoppages at 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

CHESAPEAKE – Traffic will be stopped early this Sunday, Aug. 27, at the I-64 High Rise Bridge for two extended openings so workers can perform maintenance work on the span. The first bridge lift will begin at 4 a.m. and last approximately 20 minutes. Workers will then lower the bridge and allow traffic to clear. The bridge will be lifted again at about 5 a.m. for another 20 minutes so crews can finish the work.

–

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES Friday, August 18 to Friday, August 25

Railroad Ave to VA164 West: Left lane closure from Railroad Ave. to VA164 West on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT August 20-26

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures on I-664 south from 26 th Street (Exit 6) to Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) in Newport News: August 25 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. August 26 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Northbound from the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel to 25 th Street (Exit 6) in Newport News: Alternating lane closures August 25 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures August 26 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway and ramps from I-564 east/west will be closed as follows: The Reversible Roadway will be closed August 21-25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Reversible Roadway and ramps from I-564 east/west will be closed as follows:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures westbound August 20-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between the HRBT and I-664 south. Alternating lane closures at the ramp in both directions from I-64 to I-664 south: August 26 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: August 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures eastbound August 21-26 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.