Fight night: McGregor vs. Mayweather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s being called the biggest fight in combat sports history.

Mayweather coming out of retirement to face the flashy Irishman Conor McGregor. McGregor is crossing over from MMA to the world of boxing.

Maybe I too could trade in my life as a reporter for a life in the ring.

To get into McGregor’s head, I step into the octagon with Alex Humen a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach.

“This hand is going to go behind your head and I’m going to squeeze and as soon as you feel like I’m choking you please tap me. Are you ready?” Said Alex Humen

“Penetration step and I drop my knee down here, I grab your legs I will pull up. I stand up and drive you to the ground and then the big punch your face,” said Humen

Since this is a boxing match, to be ready for this main card fight I had to put my gloves on and work on my power punch with coach Amanda Carter.

“I think Mayweather’s got it, I think he’s got it easy. An MMA guy and a boxer normally they just stay in their own realm,” said Carter

On second thought, maybe I’m not cut out for this. I’d rather just watch the pros do it.

“We’ll have the fight playing on every tv in the building so regardless of where you are, you’ll be able to watch the fight,” said manager Scott Walker

One local spot airing the fight in Virginia Beach is Dave and Busters.

“We are expecting it to be standing room only very, very quickly into the fight. So, fifteen dollars gets you into the door. It does not guarantee you a seat, “said walker.

The fight starts at 9pm. The cover for kids is five dollars but does include an unlimited game play power card.

If you’d rather watch it at home you can order the fight on Payperview for a hundred dollars.