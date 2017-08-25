Deciding on Delmon: Hampton tabs Lake Taylor’s Williams as starting QB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Pirates will leave the Commonwealth to open their football season next weekend. But they'll do with a local at quarterback.

Lake Taylor High School alumnus Delmon Williams wins the starting QB battle for the Pirates.

"I thought I had two guys that could be the starting quarterback and that's a great problem to have," Hampton head football coach Connell Maynor told News 3.

Williams, a transfer from San Jose City College (California), was competing with Brandon Cox for the job. However, once Cox went down with a knee injury, Williams won the job.

"I like everything about Del. He's a versatile, dual-threat quarterback. He's got to get his decision making a little bit better and we'll be fine."

"I'm going to hold myself accountable and make everyone else better," Williams explained to News 3. "Do the little things, stay consistent and get everyone on the same page."

Williams has two year of eligibility remaining. Hampton takes on Ohio University Saturday at 7pm in Athens, Ohio.