NORFOLK, Va - Ten year old Gianni Graham from Norfolk, Virginia founded the organization Dolls for Dolls Inc. in 2016 as a result of a new year’s resolution. Dolls for Dolls Inc. mission is to collect Barbie’s to be distributed to less fortunate homeless girls around the world with the assistance of social service agencies and homeless shelters nationwide. Lean more at www.adollforadoll.org.