Virginia Powerball ticket wins $1 million

VIRGINIA – The lucky winner of the $700 million Powerball jackpot may live in Massachusetts, but there were a few Virginia winners who walked away with a nice addition to their bank accounts.

According to the Virginia Lottery, 245,185 tickets won prizes, including one ticket that won $1 million. The million-dollar winning ticket was bought at Parkway Express, 8105 Loisdale Road in Lorton. It matched the first five numbers, mission only the Powerball number.

In addition to the $1 million winning ticket, four tickets each won $200,000 in the August 23 drawing using Power Play. They were bought at:

Frank’s Trucking Center, I4717 West Military Highway, Chesapeake

Braden’s Market, 1800 East Main Street, Radford

Kroger, 109 Lew Dewitt Boulevard, Waynesboro

Wawa, 150 Pike View Drive, Midlothian

Seven tickets each won $50,000 by matching four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number. They were bought at:

Parham Pit Stop, 807 East Parham Road, Richmond

7-Eleven, 81 Beach Road, Hampton

Fas Mart, 4454 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg

Super Giant, 5581 Merchants View Square, Haymarket

Prime Mart, 45665 West Church Road #101, Sterling

Raceway, 6825 Hull Street Road, Richmond

Food Lion, 14641-14643 Jefferson Drive, Woodbridge

Virginia Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $16.8 million in profits, all of which will go to K-12 education due to Virginia Law.