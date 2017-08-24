Explosion caused by mixing chemicals at Virginia Beach pressure washing business

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On August 24 Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a possible explosion.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. in the 4700 block of Dam Neck Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, units found that someone combined wrong chemicals for a pressure washing business in his storage unit, causing the explosion.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department Hazmat Team responded and made a Level “A” entry into the structure to relieve the reacting chemicals.

The extent of the individual’s injuries are still unknown at this time.

