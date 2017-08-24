HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We have getting in tips from an Ivy League admissions counselor on what students can do now to boost their resumes and stand out from the crowd, social media do's and don'ts, and more.
Tips from an Ivy League admissions counselor on Coast Live
-
What people get wrong about affirmative action
-
Chicago’s new requirement for high school students: No plan, no diploma
-
Racial slurs, swastikas and gang signs spray painted on Hampton little league bathrooms
-
Can the Trump administration really block affirmative action in schools?
-
People are loving this student’s response to body-shamers after prom
-
-
Four Grassfield High seniors headed to U.S. Naval Academy
-
Deadline for deal with Cousins creeps closer
-
Local camp counselors paying close attention to kids during heat advisories
-
We learn the hottest rec sports for adults this Summer on Coast Live
-
As hurricane season ramps up, now is the time to be prepared
-
-
Getting dressed and ready for Tidewater Comicon on Coast Live
-
Thousands march in Boston in protest of controversial rally
-
Great grilling tips for having tasty fun with less work on Coast Live