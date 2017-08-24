Norfolk man pleads guilty to child porn crimes

NORFOLK, Va. – Alfredo Martinez, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday to child pornography charges.

The Norfolk man was identified during an online undercover operation as sharing images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

After law enforcement finished a federal search warrant at his Norfolk home, Martinez was found with multiple media images that contained underage sexually explicit conduct.

This lead to his arrest in May and an indictment by a federal grand jury.

On November 21, Martinez will face a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.