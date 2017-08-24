Newport News man shot in vehicle overnight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., dispatchers received a call about gunshots being heard on Giovanni Court in Aqueduct. A few minutes later, Newport News Communications received a call from a local hospital in reference to a gunshot victim.

Police say that a 56-year-old Newport News man was sitting in his vehicle in the Aqueduct Apartment complex when an unknown black male approached. The victim reported that the suspect attempted to rob him and a verbal altercation occurred. Police say the suspect then pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

The victim was able to drive to a nearby hospital where police were called. The victim was then transferred to another nearby hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds to his elbow and buttocks area.

Police say that the victims status is unknown at this time. Newport News Police say the only suspect information provided was a black male approximately 5’11.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.