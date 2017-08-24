Mom accused of arson, disappearing with children, granted vacation request

VIRIGNIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach judge has agreed to let Monica Lamping go on vacation with her parents to the Outer Banks.

Lamping was arrested earlier this year after she disappeared with her two children for several days. Police say she set her home on fire before running away to an eco village in North Carolina. The fire severely damaged the home she and her roommate were staying in and killed two of her roommate’s pets.

The decision to allow Lamping to leave the state was made during her scheduled preliminary hearing Thursday morning. During the proceeding, Lamping waived her right to having a preliminary hearing, meaning the case will now be heard by a grand jury before moving forward.

After signing the necessary paperwork, Lamping’s attorney asked if she would be allowed to go to the Outer Banks for a vacation.

Lamping is currently out on bond while her case goes through the court system. Terms of her bond agreement say that she cannot leave her parent’s home in Chesapeake unless traveling to Virginia Beach for her case. She is also required to wear GPS monitoring.

The judge agreed to let Lamping to go the Outer Banks.

Lamping walked out of the courthouse holding her father’s arm. Neither would respond to questions about the case, the charges or the planned vacation.

