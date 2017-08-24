HOMELAND looking for actors and extras for filming in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) —HOMELAND, Showtime’s Emmy Award winning drama, is looking for extras for their upcoming season, set to be filmed in Richmond this fall.

Extras Casting Director Kendall Cooper said they are looking for people of all ethnicities and ages to play various characters throughout the season.

Some of those roles will include business professionals, political types and military personnel/law enforcement officials.

Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin star in the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show about the CIA, terrorism, and politics.