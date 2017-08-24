Hampton school bus drivers practice fire evaluation

HAMPTON, Va. – Approximately 180 Hampton school bus drivers are learning ways to keep your kids safe this school year.

The Hampton Fire and Rescue Department and the Hampton City Schools Transportation Department hosted a fire safety ad evacuation drill training Thursday morning.

Fire safety and bus evacuation training with @HamptonCSchools. This training is another way we prepare to keep children safe. pic.twitter.com/9CC4Z6akZx — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) August 24, 2017

Fire officials say nationwide there are more than 2,000 bus fires a year, roughly six a day.

This interactive, hands on training will help drivers during emergency on a bus. Training included using smoke machines to simulate a fire and evacuation procedures.