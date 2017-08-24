× First Warning Forecast: Refreshing weather to end the work week

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking refreshing weather to end the work week.

It’s been a much more comfortable day with lower dewpoints. We’ll continue with these refreshing conditions into the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Partly cloudy skies to end the work week. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There is a very slight chance for a shower, just keeping a 20 percent chance. High pressure will build in Friday night making for a gorgeous weekend on tap.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Expect dry conditions under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances will increase next week as an area of low pressure strengthens and lifts northward.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. A slight chance for an isolated shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Harvey has intensified to a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Rapid strengthening is forecast and Harvey is expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches the middle Texas coast. On the forecast track, Harvey will approach the middle Texas coast on Friday and make landfall Friday night or early Saturday, and then stall near the middle Texas coast through the weekend.

12:00 PM CDT Thu Aug 24

Location: 24.3°N 93.5°W

Moving: NNW at 10 mph

Min pressure: 981 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.