55th Annual East Coast Surfing Championship at the Oceanfront

Virginia Beach, Va. – This week hundreds of surfers will be competing at the Oceanfront.

The 55th Annual East Coast Surfing Championship begins Sunday, August 20th and runs all week long with the final competitions happening Sunday, August 27th.

The competition has over 600 surfers participating in over eight full days of competition.

It’s the oldest running surfing competition in North America, and the second oldest continuously-run surfing contest in the world.

Dozens of people also take part in other competitions including skimboarding, volleyball, an Oceanfront 5K run, a swimsuit competition, and the extreme sport of skateboarding.

Live bands perform for free on an Oceanfront stage throughout the weekend. A cost is involved to participate in competitions, but all activities are free and open to the public.

