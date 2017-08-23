What you can do with your Powerball winnings in Hampton Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Someone could win the largest lottery prize in American history Wednesday night.

Not to be a killjoy, but there's only a 0.0000003% chance it will be you.

The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, the second largest in U.S. history.

Many would pay off their bills and give some of the money to charity, but what else can you buy with all of that money? With the jackpot cash payout after federal/Virginia state taxes ($314,743,000) you could buy:

46,767,161 Orange Crush drinks at Waterman’s Surfside Grill in Virginia Beach

36,640,628 Classic Combo’s at Dog-N-Burger in Norfolk

11,240,821 passes to the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach

5,245,716 $60 passes to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg

Fund Daily Operations at St. Jude Children’s Research hospital for 131 days

If you're in the market to buy a new home with your winnings, here are some of the most expensive waterfront properties in Hampton Roads:

3154 Inlet Road, Virginia Beach, Va. 23454 - $4,995,000

This seven bed, nine bath home is in the same neighborhood as musician Pharrell Williams! The waterfront property has a glass elevator, heated pool, a spa and a cabana. Over the three car garage is a full apartment for visiting guests.

509 Virginia Dare Drive, Virginia Beach, Va. 23451 - $5,750,000

This home boasts a three car conditioned garage and two bedroom apartment, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The waterfront property has a boat dock with two lifts.

600 S. Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, Va. 23451 - $5,500,000

This Oceanfront property has gated privacy and parking for 15+ cars in the driveway. The home has seven bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with ocean viewrs from nearly every room in the home.

1357 Harris Road, Virginia Beach, Va. 23452 - $5,250,000

This waterfront estate in the Little Neck area of Virginia Beach has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The gated home is over 15,000 square feet with a media room, two story great room, massage room and other custom details. If you're willing to put in some more cash, you can purchase an additional 2.8 acres of waterfront.

Of course, there's also a chance there will be no winner tonight, just as there haven't in the 20 Powerball drawings since the last winner on June 10.

Powerball added numbers to the game in October 2015 so the jackpot would roll over more often and the prizes would be bigger. But more numbers also means longer odds. The odds of any one ticket winning Wednesday night are 1 in 292 million. Before the switch, the odds were 1 in 175 million.