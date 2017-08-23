What can you buy with $700 million?

Norfolk, VA - It's the question everyone is asking as we approach the big Powerball jackpot drawing.
What would you buy with $700 million?
If you take home the lump sum payout of $314,743,000, you could splurge and donate to great causes. News 3 put together a fun list of local and charitable options for the new multi-millionaire:
- 46,767,161 Orange Crush drinks at Waterman's Surfside in Virginia Beach
- 36,640,628 Classic Combos at Dog-N-Burger in Norfolk
- 11,140, 821 passes to the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach
- 5,245,716 day passes to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg
- Fund daily operations at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for 131 days. It costs $2.4 million each day to care for children fighting cancer at the center. No family has to pay for care while their children are getting treated.